Taipei: [Taiwan], September 11 (ANI): Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-Wen has reiterated her commitment to defend the country's sovereignty amid rising fears from China, local media reported.

Tsai on Friday said that the government is leaving no stone unturned in bolstering Taiwan's self-defence and it's evidenced by last month's establishment of a mobility squadron aimed at strengthening the country's asymmetrical warfare capabilities as well as the Han Kuang military exercise planned for next week, Taiwan Today reported on Saturday.

She inspected a production centre of the country's Armaments Bureau, Air Force Air Defence and Missile Command and Navy Fleet Command in central Taiwan's Taichung City on Friday.

Tsai also said that it's her responsibility to provide members of the military with the latest equipment and dignified accommodation befitting their crucial duties to society.

She stressed that great progress is being made in this regard through the regular refurbishment of dormitories and the development of the national defence industry, Taiwan Today reported.

Taiwan on Sunday scrambled its jets soon after nearly 19 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence identification zone, the country's defence ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese jets included one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, four H-6, 10 J-16 and four Su Kai-30 aircraft.

Beijing has been rigorously violating Taiwan's border as it claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. (ANI)

