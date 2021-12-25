Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 (ANI): Taliban have decided to dissolve several Ministries and electoral bodies including Ministry of Government of peace affairs, Ministry of Government in parliament affairs, Independent Election Commission and Independent Election Complaints Commission.

According to Khaama Press, the Independent Commission of Human Rights will be operational with a change in its name, as per the new decision.

The Taliban have directed the administration of affairs and all relevant administrations to clarify the destiny of the staff of the ministries and the commissions, payment of their salaries, and the entities belonging to the bodies, Khaama Press reported.

One month deadline is given for the above-mentioned tasks to be completed, it added.

Furthermore, the Taliban have also decided to keep the secretariats of the former Senate and parliament and have direct administration of affairs to identify and implement the staff of the secretaries in a two-week time, the Afghan media outlet said.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had dissolved Ministry of women Affairs and had replaced it with the ministry of promotion of virtue and promotion of vice, Khaama Press said. (ANI)

