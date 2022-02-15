Kabul [Afghanistan], February 15 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has not been recognized by Russia as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, it hopes to strengthen ties with the country, Sputnik News Agency quoted acting Afghan foreign minister as saying on Monday.

"Russia has not named conditions for the recognition yet, but we have a good relationship. The Russian embassy is open in Kabul and the Afghan embassy is open in Moscow... We hope that this interaction will continue to grow," Amir Khan Muttaqi said.

Also Read | Gold, Crude Oil Prices Hit by Russia-Ukraine Crisis; Oil Rates Highest in Seven Years.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Taliban delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi began talks with representatives of the Gulf states in Doha.

"A high-level Afghan delegation led by Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the capital of Qatar (Doha) and will discuss a range of issues with the envoys of the Gulf countries on Monday," said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Canada Immigration Levels Plan 2022-24: Country Plans To Welcome More Than 1.3 Million New Immigrants Over Next 3 Years; Here Are Five Key Points.

The delegation arrived in Qatar on Sunday. According to the ministry, the delegation of the caretaker government is scheduled to hold talks with representatives of the European Union, the Union of Religious Scholars, and diplomatic missions operating from Qatar on behalf of Kabul.

"The recent visit of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate to Doha is in fact a follow-up to the continuation of diplomatic relations with foreign countries, which will provide the grounds for international recognition," said Nasir Ahmad Haidari, a political analyst.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)