Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): The Taliban is seeking to bring changes in the Islamic Emirate's cabinet which is male-dominated, non-inclusive and devoid of any female members.

Bilal Karimi, the Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said on Friday that Islamic Emirate wants to bring changes in the formation of the cabinet by appointing professional officials, reported Tolo News.

"The cabinet is still in a process of completion. This cabinet will be completed with experts and talents who represent different aspects of the society--they will be included," he said.

Meanwhile, the citizens urged the Islamic Emirate to form a strong army and include former security force members.

"Those soldiers who served the country and didn't betray it should come back and join the national security forces," said Masbah Zaland, a resident of Kabul.

The international community and regional countries have repeatedly called on the officials of the Islamic Emirate to work for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to uphold human rights.

The international community has yet to recognize the incumbent government. (ANI)

