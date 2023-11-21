Zanzibar [Tanzania], November 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Tuesday paid tributes to the Indian soldiers at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Tanzania.

MoS Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Tanzania, after which he will embark on the visit to Kenya.

"Paid tribute to Indian soldiers at Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Their sacrifice remains eternal in memory," Muraleedharan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Muraleedharan met Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi and expressed gratitude for strengthening India-Zanzibar relations and setting up of IIT campus there.

"Pleased to meet with Zanzibar's President H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Conveyed warm regards from PM@narendramodi ji. Expressed gratitude for his steadfast support in strengthening India-Zanzibar relations & for his invaluable patronage towards IIT Madras Campus, Zanzibar," he stated.

He also paid a visit to the newly inaugurated campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and held conversations with the students and faculty.

"Inspiring visit to IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus with Education Minister, Zanzibar Ms Lela Muhamed Mussa. Had good conversations with students and faculty. Confident that the Institute will act as a hub nurturing bright minds, fostering technological innovation & driving regional growth," Muraleedharan added.

Notably, a 30-member business delegation from India has also accompanied the MoS for the visit.

In Dar-es-Salaam, MoS Muraleedharan is expected to chair a business meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart that will bring together the Indian business delegation with their Tanzanian counterparts with the objective of increasing bilateral trade and investment flows between the two countries.

Muraleedharan will visit Kenya from November 22-23. During the visit, the MoS will call on the top leadership of the country and also co-chair an India-Kenya Business Meet being organised in association with the Kenyan government.

The MoS's visit to Tanzania and Kenya is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with these countries, according to MEA. (ANI)

