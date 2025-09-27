New Delhi [India] September 27 (ANI): Prominent Kashmiri activist Tasleema Akhter recently addressed the United Nations, highlighting the devastating impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and calling on the global community to take decisive action. Speaking as a victim of multiple attacks, she referenced incidents such as the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, emphasising that innocent civilians, including children, have been killed in terrorist strikes.

"Children, women, and men are being targeted just to spread terror," Tasleema said, urging the UN to assume responsibility in addressing these attacks. She stated that documenting victim stories and collecting FIRs has helped the Indian government provide support to affected families. More than 250 families, she stated, have recently received employment opportunities, enabling children to access education and helping communities regain stability.

Akhter also discussed changes in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Pakistan-backed separatist violence, including stone-pelting incidents, has significantly decreased, she said, and children are now able to focus on education and skill development. "Our youth are participating in social activism and pursuing education and entrepreneurship. This is a major improvement," she added.

Infrastructure and development have also progressed, with upgrades in roads, colleges, and hospitality facilities, as well as the introduction of the Vande Bharat train, which is expected to facilitate trade and mobility. Vocational training and skill development centres have empowered the youth, creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Comparing Indian-administered Kashmir with Pakistan-occupied territories like Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan(PoGB), Akhter said residents there lack basic infrastructure and civic freedoms, living under constant threat from Pakistani security forces. She warned that Pakistan's terror networks, funded and supported by the ISI and military, pose a threat not only to India but globally.

Akhter urged the international community to unite to stop Pakistan's terror funding and hold it accountable, stating that coordinated action by 10-15 countries could significantly weaken terrorist operations. On prospects for peace talks, she remained sceptical of Pakistan's intentions, citing the continued support for terrorism as proof that dialogue without structural changes in Pakistan is unlikely to succeed. (ANI)

