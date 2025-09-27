New York, September 27: Retired Wall Street financier Howard Rubin and his former personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, were arrested on charges of sex trafficking, assault, and abuse of at least 10 women over a decade. Authorities allege that Rubin lured women, including former Playboy models, to New York and subjected them to extreme physical and psychological abuse in a soundproofed penthouse dubbed "The Dungeon" in Manhattan. Prosecutors said the women were coerced into commercial sex acts and often required to sign non-disclosure agreements while being exposed to dangerous bondage and electrocution devices.

The indictment claims that Powers assisted Rubin by recruiting women, arranging their travel, maintaining the dungeon, and handling complaints, often using Rubin’s wealth to operate the trafficking network. Women were required to sign non-disclosure agreements and sometimes forced to consume alcohol or drugs before encounters, making the abuse even more insidious. Prosecutors say Rubin and Powers spent over USD 1 million maintaining this network between 2009 and 2019. With growing attention on the case and the financier’s high-profile background, let’s get to know who Howard Rubin is. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Received Standing Ovation From Inmates After Sex-Trafficking Trial Verdict, Reveals Lawyer.

Who Is Howard Rubin?

Born in Massachusetts, Howard Rubin is a 70-year-old retired Wall Street financier who built a career spanning several decades at some of the most prominent financial institutions, including Salomon Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Bear Stearns, and Soros Fund Management. He graduated from Lafayette College with a degree in chemical engineering and later earned an MBA from Harvard, which helped him climb the ranks in investment banking and bond trading. Rubin first gained public attention in the 1980s for an unauthorised trade at Merrill Lynch that contributed to massive losses, an episode chronicled in Michael Lewis’ book "Liar’s Poker". ‘Jeffrey Undressed, Asked Me To Do Things’: Woman Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Her During High School, Coerced Her To Recruit Other Girls (Watch Video).

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Rubin maintained a lavish lifestyle in New York City, with connections to high-profile financiers and Wall Street circles. Rubin was married to Mary J. Henry from 1985 until their divorce filing in 2021, and they have three children together. Over the past decade, between 2009 and 2019, he lured women, including former Playboy models, to New York under the guise of commercial arrangements and subjected them to physical and sexual abuse in a Manhattan penthouse equipped with bondage and sadomasochism instruments. Rubin’s personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, is also implicated in facilitating these acts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Guardian and CNBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

