Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the first ever International Conference on Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, the Sixth Dalai Lama born here in Tawang.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said, "Tawang, the birthplace of His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, today becomes the centre of a global academic dialogue on his cultural, historical, and spiritual legacy. The first-ever International Conference began with the sacred Mandala offering. Born in 1683, in the 17th century, His Holiness continues to inspire humanity through his timeless teachings, poetry, and compassion. May the light of the Sixth Dalai Lama guide humanity forever."

In another post he said, "Offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery ahead of the International Conference on Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, the Sixth Dalai Lama born here in Tawang. A blessed beginning to honour his timeless spiritual and cultural legacy."

PM Khandu shared that the inaugural ceremony of the 4-day International Conference on the Cultural and Historical Significance of His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, welcomed scholars, monks and delegates from India and across the world.

"This gathering marks a global effort to build a clearer and well-researched understanding of his life, legacy and timeless relevance. Not many, even across the Monyul and Buddhist world, knows much about the cultural, spiritual and literary depth of His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama. The world remembers his poetry, but not the fullness of his teachings and wisdom. It is time that changes", he said.

The four-day event was inaugurated on Wednesday by Pema Khandu, who said that the event will unite faith, culture, and scholarship in the birthplace of the revered spiritual figure.

Highlighting the global significance of Tsangyang Gyatso - the Sixth Dalai Lama, known for his spiritual wisdom and celebrated poetic works - the Chief Minister stressed the importance of bringing his story to the world.

"The world knows little about His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama... It is now our duty to let the world know about his life, his philosophy, and his timeless words," Khandu said.

He informed that the landmark conference is under the guidance of His Eminence Ven Tengyur Rinpoche and the state Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA).

Scholars from across India and abroad are attending and rediscover the enduring legacy of the spiritual luminary who was born in Tawang.

Describing the event as a proud moment for the region, he said, "A historic moment for Tawang, where faith, culture, and scholarship unite." (ANI)

