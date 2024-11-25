London, Nov 25 (PTI) Innovation in the field of technology emerged as an important focus area on Monday during the UK leg of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's seven-day international visit to attract investment and collaborations for the region.

The chief minister said he had productive discussions with members of the the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on strengthening economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and the UK.

“It has been a very productive start to the visit, during which I am keen to explore all possibilities for the betterment of our state, be it in terms of investment or collaborations with the UK,” Yadav told PTI.

“It is heartening to note that there is good investment potential but over and above that, ideas of innovation especially in the field of technology – be it mining, education, healthcare, heavy industries – offer immense possibilities,” he said.

Following a tour of both Houses of the UK Parliament with India APPG President Baroness Sandy Verma, the chief minister paid homage at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square.

"Our regional industry conclaves and investment summits across India have seen tremendous success, with global investors showing keen interest in Madhya Pradesh's growth. To facilitate this, I am dedicated to bridging the gaps and creating a smooth path for international collaborations, as we align our vision with Mahatma Gandhiji's ideals of unity and progress for all," he said in a statement following floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The Madhya Pradesh government then shared the state's vision for growth and sustainability at a high-powered lunch gathering, with a focus on the state's commitment to green energy, emphasising its leadership in India's renewable energy revolution.

"Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront of India's development, combining sustainable growth with immense potential across sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism," Yadav said.

He has extended an invitation to the UK to join Madhya Pradesh as a “Partner Country” for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in February 2025 in Bhopal – conceived as a platform for international collaboration, showcasing the state's vast potential for investment and innovation.

A presentation by the King's Cross redevelopment project and an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives from the Friends of Madhya Pradesh group will conclude Monday's engagements.

On Tuesday, the chief minister is scheduled for a day-long Interactive Session with UK business leaders and investors, with a focus on areas such as electric vehicles, automotive, renewable energy, and food processing. He is also set to address a commemoration event for the Mumbai Terror Attack of November 26, 2008 at the High Commission of India.

Following a tour of the University of Warwick on Wednesday, Yadav's delegation will make its way to Germany for the second and final leg of the European tour, which began in London on Sunday night when he was welcomed and briefed by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

