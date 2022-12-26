Islamabad, December 26: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with its supporters has attacked defense establishments in Pakistan 148 times within a year. And the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan has given these terror attacks by TTP a boost. But the central government seems reluctant to take action against them, Khaama Press reported.

The TTP in the last year has conducted hundreds of terror attacks on the police and army headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta in the Balochistan region. The Khaama Press article quoted unconfirmed reports which said that other militant groups have joined forces with the TTP to expand their terrorist operation in tribal areas of the country.

The Khaama Press in its report also mentioned that these attacks can increase in number as the TTP recently ended the ceasefire that they had with the Pakistani authorities.

However, the common people in Pakistan have been showing their aggression in the matter via protests like the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement [PTM] demanding the establishment to take action against these groups, according to Khaama Press.

Previously, on December 23 a suicide bombing shook Islamabad killing two conspirators and a policeman. Along with this at least three police officers and seven passers-by were wounded in the bombing. Pakistan's capital city took place nine miles from the garrison city of Rawalpindi, home of the military and government spy agencies.

"Security has been re-alert in Islamabad. Carrying weapons is not allowed under any circumstances. Election-related meetings will not take place without the permission of the police. Election activities and corner meetings will be allowed inside the four walls," Islamabad Police tweeted.

Police said the blast took place when police officers spotted a car and ordered the driver to halt for routine checking. Instead of stopping, its driver detonated explosives hidden inside. A female passenger in the car also was killed, Suhail Zafar Chattha, a senior police officer in Islamabad told reporters at the scene.

The TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area. Residents said they saw policemen on motorcycles chasing a car and ordering a man inside the vehicle to come out. Police confirmed that account, saying the suspect blew up the explosive-laden vehicle after being surrounded by police officers.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and thanked the police. "Police officers stopped the terrorists by sacrificing their blood and the nation salutes its brave men," Sharif said in a statement.

The responsibility of the attack was later taken by TTP. In a statement, TTP announced that the killing was orchestrated because of the killing of their senior leader.

This violence comes days after several Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered guards at a counterterrorism center in north-western Pakistan after snatching police weapons and taking three officers hostage.

