Springfield, Jan 25 (AP) A Tennessee man was charged on Monday in the slaying of a sheriff's deputy who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home, officials said.

Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, did not report for work Sunday evening. A colleague went to check on her and found her home in flames, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said.

Also Read | Dangerous to Assume Omicron Will Be the Last COVID-19 Variant, More Variants to Emerge, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Firefighters found Puckett's body inside. She had been shot and was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

James Jackson Conn, 27, of Smyrna, an acquaintance, was arrested after a standoff on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. Conn was being held without bond, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. It was not known if he had an attorney.

Also Read | Heidelberg Shooting: Several Wounded at Lecture Theatre After Shooting in German City, Gunman Dead.

Puckett had worked with the sheriff's office for four years, officials said.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna's family and her Sheriff's Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)