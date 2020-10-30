Brussels [Belgium], October 30 (ANI): Members of European Council on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in France's city of Nice in the strongest terms, calling it an attack on the European Union's shared values.

"We, European leaders, are shocked and saddened by the terrorist attacks in France. We condemn in the strongest possible terms these attacks which represent attacks on our shared values," said a joint statement by members of the European Council.

The joint statement came after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday. The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation.The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt at the southeastern French city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the attacks, Members of European Council said: "We stand united and firm in our solidarity with France, with the French people and the Government of France - in our common and continued fight against terrorism and violent extremism."

In the joint statement, the leaders also called on leaders around the world to work towards dialogue and understanding among communities and religions rather than division.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron has called for unity in the country, "I call for the unity of all." He said in a tweet earlier today that "Whatever your religion, believer or not, we must unite at these times. Do not give in to the spirit of division."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "You have the support of the whole Nation. Our country is our values, that everyone can believe or not believe, that each religion can be exercised. Our determination is absolute. Actions will follow to protect all of our fellow citizens."

Soon after the attack in Nice was reported, several countries including India, US, UK, and UAE came out in support of France. (ANI)

