Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): An 85-year-old man, Moshe Horn from Kibbutz HaZore'a, was killed in a terrorist attack at the Tishbi Junction near Yokneam on Monday morning.

The terrorist, 25-year-old Kerem Jabarin from Ma'ale Iron, carried out a car-ramming and shooting spree before being neutralized by Border Guard soldiers.

According to the police reports, Jabarin drove up to the location, accelerated, and struck a soldier standing at the bus stop. Afterward, he exited his vehicle, stabbed the soldier he ran over, seized the soldier's weapon, and began shooting at passing vehicles.

Horn was critically injured by the gunfire and later pronounced dead at the scene. Horn's son, who was driving the vehicle, witnessed the attack and stopped the car. As he did so, his father was struck by the terrorist's gunfire.

Border Guard soldiers traveling nearby quickly identified the situation and neutralized the attacker, stopping the killing spree and saving lives.

Police Commissioner Danny Levy, who arrived at the scene, praised the soldiers for their swift and effective response.

"We are in the midst of the month of Ramadan and are deployed with all security forces to maintain the safety of the residents of the State of Israel," said Levy.

In recent years, Palestinian terror attacks have surged during the Islamic month of Ramadan. (ANI/TPS)

