Karachi, Jun 6 (PTI) A terror financing case has been registered against Hebtan Bashir, the husband of female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, who killed three Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi in April, according to a media report on Monday.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and four others sustained injuries in the suicide attack carried out by Baloch outside the Confucius Institute at Karachi University on April 26. It has now emerged that she attempted to carry out the suicide blast on the previous day, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Pakistan: Sindh Province Has Highest Suicide Rates, Says Report.

In a major development regarding the investigation of the suicide blast, a case under charges of terror financing has been filed against Bashir and others on the complaint of Inspector Sanaullah at the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) police station, the report said.

According to police officials, Bashir and the other accused in the case are still untraceable.

Also Read | Boris Johnson No-Confidence Vote: UK PM to Face No-Trust Vote Over Partygate Scandal.

More video footage has surfaced of Baloch and her husband, showing them in their Gizri apartment. It can be seen in the video that on April 25, Baloch left her flat at 10:15 am to carry out the suicide blast on Chinese nationals but returned home upon failing to do so, the report said.

Baloch, the 30-year-old mother of two young children, was a primary school teacher in her native Kech district in Balochistan and had sent a goodbye note on her Twitter account ten hours before the attack.

She had completed her B.Ed in 2014 and M.Ed in 2018. She did her Master's in Zoology from the University of Balochistan and her MPhil from the Allama Iqbal Open University.

The explosion triggered by a burqa-clad woman suicide bomber from the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) had ripped through a van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, leaving three Chinese teachers dead and one injured, in the latest targeted attack against Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

Following the attack, the banned BLA took to social media to claim responsibility and announce that the bomber's name was Shari Baloch who was a highly educated woman and belonged to a well-established family and was working as a school teacher in her native place of Turbat in Balochistan.

China has been pressing its close ally Pakistan to speed up the probe into the terror attack and punish those responsible for the targetted killings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)