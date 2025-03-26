Austin, Mar 25 (AP) Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett mocked her state's governor during a weekend appearance, referring to Greg Abbott -- who uses a wheelchair -- as "Gov Hot Wheels" while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.

“You all know we got Gov Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now,” Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said about Abbott, a Republican, while addressing the Human Rights Campaign event.

“And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey.”

Abbott was paralysed in 1984 after a tree fell on him while he was running. The accident severely damaged Abbott's spinal cord. Abbott, now 67, was elected in 2014.

Crockett, elected to the House in 2022, was roundly criticised by Republicans for the comments, an aside she made during her speech to the civil rights group event after she thanked Morgan Cox, a group board member and fellow Dallas resident, according to video of the event posted to Human Rights Campaign's YouTube channel.

“Crockett's comments are disgraceful,” Texas Senator John Cornyn posted on X. “Shameful.”

Neither Abbott's nor Crockett's office immediately replied to requests for comment.

Crockett has faced criticism from Republicans for suggesting last week that tech billionaire Elon Musk, heading the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, "be taken down". (AP)

