Bangkok [Thailand], October 25 (ANI): Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday cancelled his planned visit to Malaysia for the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit following the death of Queen Mother Sirikit, AA reported, citing the Bangkok Post.

As per AA, sources said PM Charnavirakul is expected to attend a signing ceremony with Cambodia on Sunday, which he wants rescheduled from the afternoon to the morning. However, if the US delegation, led by President Donald Trump, cannot adjust to the revised schedule, Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will sign on the Prime Minister's behalf.

AA further reported that the ASEAN summit, which begins on Sunday and continues until Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, would see Trump witness the signing of the peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, which agreed to a ceasefire on July 28, after a border dispute escalated into armed conflict, killing and injuring dozens.

According to the report by AA, the Thai PM's attendance at the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting and related meetings in Gyeongju, South Korea, from Tuesday to Saturday was also cancelled, and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will attend on his behalf.

Former Queen of Thailand, Sirikit, has passed away at the age of 93 after an illness, the government's Public Relations Department of the Office of the Prime Minister announced on Saturday.

Former Queen Sirikit had been ill with a blood infection. The PRD said, "Despite the medical team's best efforts, her condition gradually worsened until Friday, October 24, 2025, at 9:21 PM, when she passed away peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at the age of 93."

Sirikit Kitiyakara was born on August 12, 1932. Her birthday, Mother's Day, is celebrated in Thailand as a national holiday.

She is survived by her three daughters, a son and a sister, Busba Kitiyakara Sathanapong. (ANI)

