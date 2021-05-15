Bangkok [Thailand], May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand reported 3,095 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the total count of cases to 99,145, as more cases were found in the country's prison system, official data showed.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases included 877 infected at prisons, 2,215 domestic transmissions outside the prison system and three imported cases.

The country reported 17 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 565, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said at a daily news briefing.

Some 34,913 patients are under treatment in hospitals, with 1,234 in critical condition, according to Taweesin.

As of Friday, Thailand had administered more than 2.2 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus, according to the CCSA.

The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.(ANI/Xinhua)

