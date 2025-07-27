Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 27 (ANI): In a gesture hailed as a landmark contribution to the Tibetan community in Ladakh, the 9th Thiksey Rinpoche, Venerable Ngawang Jamyang Chamba Stanzin, was formally thanked by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for donating 62 kanals of land to support Tibetan resettlement in the region.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the land will facilitate the relocation of the Jangthang Tibetan nomadic community in Chumur and provide much-needed housing for Tibetan families in Leh lacking permanent homes.

Also Read | US Tariff: South Korea Faces Risks Due to Reliance on Exports and Manufacturing, Says Data.

On July 25, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, accompanied by CTA Kalons and senior officials, paid a visit to Thiksey Rinpoche to express their heartfelt gratitude. The delegation included Kalon Dolma Gyari (Department of Security), Kalon Norzin Dolma (Department of Information and International Relations), Secretary Palden Dhondup (Department of Home), Representative Jigme Jungney (Bureau of Dalai Lama, Delhi), and Chief Representative Officer of Ladakh, Tashi Dhondup, among others.

The day-long programme began with a private audience at Rinpoche's residence, followed by a visit to the donated land, which Rinpoche personally consecrated. During the visit, he also interacted with members of the Chumur Tibetan community and hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Attacked in Australia: Saurabh Anand Severely Injured After Being Brutally Attacked With Machete in Melbourne; Hand Reattached After Near Amputation.

A formal ceremony was later held at the Sonamling community hall in Leh, where a citation and tokens of appreciation were presented to Thiksey Rinpoche by the CTA's Department of Home, the CTA reported. Sikyong lauded Rinpoche's deep compassion, noting that his generosity extended beyond Tibetans to all communities in Ladakh, including Muslims.

Rinpoche, in his remarks, recalled how Dalai Lama had once supported Himalayan monks studying in Lhasa, and said it was now their moral duty to support Tibetans in need. "As His Holiness turns 90, this is our way of giving back," Rinpoche said, affirming his lifelong commitment to His Holiness's vision and the Tibetan cause, as highlighted by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)