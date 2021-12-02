Madrid [Spain], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The third case of infection with the new strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has been confirmed in Spain - in the Balearic Islands, health authorities said.

"The microbiology laboratory of the Son Espaces University Hospital today confirmed a positive result of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 strain through a special PCR test," the health council of the Balearic Islands government said in a statement.

The first two cases of the new strain were previously confirmed in Madrid.

In all three cases, coronavirus was diagnosed in travellers from South Africa. (ANI/Sputnik)

