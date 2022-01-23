Stockholm [Sweden], January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Thousands of people took to the streets of Sweden's Stockholm and Gothenburg to protest against COVID-19 passports and pandemic restrictions in the country, Swedish media reported Saturday.

About 8,000-0,000 people gathered to protest vaccination, COVID-19 passes and other restrictions at Stockholm's Sergels torg square alone, according to Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. Protesters reportedly carried banners saying "Yes to freedom, no to COVID passports."

The rallies were peaceful and the police managed to maintain public order in both cities, there have been no reports about arrests, the newspaper said.

The SVT broadcaster, citing the Swedish police, said that law enforcement officers had previously warned about the possible sabotage of the action by right-wing extremists, but the demonstrations were calm.

The Swedish government announced that the country will again tighten restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19. From January 19, a 500-person limit will be introduced for public gatherings and mass events, and a 20-person cap for private events. (ANI/Sputnik)

