Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): The second edition of Japan Mela is all set to take place in Kerala's Kochi from March 2 where the experts from industries such as Sea Food, Maritime Shipping, Infrastructure, Rubber Industries, and many more will be also attending the event, according to the press release from INJACK.

Being organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK), the three-day event will also witness a Business-to-business conclave and panel discussions on various topics.

Also Read | Italian PM Giorgia Meloni To Visit India in March To Attend Raisina Dialogue.

INJACK is a non-profit organisation registered under section 25 of the Companies Act 1956, under the initiative of AOTS Kerala. The Govt of Kerala has authorised INJACK as the facilitation point/ contact point wherever PSUs or Govt organisations are involved. INJACK aims to develop a fluid and dynamic ecosystem connecting India and Japan, enabling entrepreneurs to thrive through strategic partnerships.

Japan Mela is an event designed to rekindle "Brand Japan" in Kerala. The event will showcase the best Japanese products and services, highlighting the country's strength in technology, quality and innovation. The event's ambience will reflect the culture, colours and cuisine of Japan. Several B2B discussions will also be featured in the expo, through which products, services or knowledge exchanges can be discussed.

Also Read | Minimum Marriage Age Rises to 18 in England and Wales To Crack Down on Forced Marriage.

The event would open up the market of Japanese brands. It will take a step further towards building a lasting business tie between India and Japan.

In the Press meeting, Madhu S Nair, President of Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited said, "This is a three-day event starting on March 2nd. It is actually to make sure that there is a platform for engagement which the respective businesses can continue and take forward."

"We are trying to see how we can get interested people in Kerala on the business side and the policy and the engagement side come together," he added.

In the first edition of Japan Mela, close to 2 lakh persons visited. After the covid outbreak and closure of borders, the mela was put on hold in the last few years. INJACK is expecting close to two lakh visitors this time and participants from Japan also. The second Japan Mela can generate substantial business enquiries for exhibitors. For exhibitors, Japan Mela is the biggest platform for brand visibility, test marketing, product launches and product promotion. It is also an immense opportunity to reinforce its brand and identity itself with the Japanese values of quality, innovation and impeccable service, according to the statement.

The second Japan Mela can generate substantial business enquiries for exhibitors. The integrated network and five-star facility at Ramada Resort by Wyndham, Kochi shall provide a seamless transition between the exhibition and B2B discussions.

For exhibitors, Japan Mela is the biggest platform for brand visibility, test marketing, product launches and product promotion. It is also an immense opportunity to reinforce their brand and identity itself with the Japanese values of quality, innovation and impeccable service, the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)