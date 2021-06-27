Massachusetts [US], June 27 (ANI): At least three people, including the gunman, were fatally shot in the US state of Massachusetts after a stolen truck crashed into a building, local police said.

"Police Chief Terence Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department is investigating a serious incident that took place Saturday afternoon in which three people were shot," police spokesperson John Guilfoil said on Twitter.

The incident occurred on Saturday (18:41 GMT). A preliminary investigation indicates that the male suspect allegedly stole a box truck owned by a plumbing and drain company and then crashed into a residential building on Veterans Road, the police said.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot two people, both of whom died. The gunman was later shot by Winthrop Police.

The incident remains under active investigation by Winthrop Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)