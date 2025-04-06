Tel Aviv [Israel], April 6 (ANI/TPS): As part of the fight against air pollution and noise from transportation, Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection what it described as three "intensive enforcement days" were held in Eilat (Monday to Wednesday, March 31 to April 2).

During the enforcement activity, carried out by officers from the Environmental Protection Section and Eilat Municipal Police officers, 676 vehicles were inspected, 233 were taken off the road, more than 200 reports were filed and 9 vehicles were impounded.

The Ministry emphasized that prolonged exposure to noise and air pollution may harm the heart, health and quality of sleep, and even cause long-term damage. According to the strategy for reducing pollution in cities, the ministry will continue to lead determined enforcement operations in cooperation with all relevant parties. (ANI/TPS)

