Peshawar, Jul 6 (PTI) Three paramilitary force personnel were killed after being held two days in captivity allegedly by terrorists belonging to the Pakistani Taliban in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Sunday.

Police said the three unarmed Frontier Corps personnel were abducted from a passenger vehicle by the terrorists of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Shahzaib Bettani group in Tank district two days ago.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Pahalgam Terror Attack at BRICS Summit 2025, Says Condemning Terrorism Should Be Our 'Principle', Not Just 'Convenience'.

Their bodies were discovered in the mountainous region of Pezu Bayana area of Lakki Marwat district.

They have been identified as Lance Naik Naseem, Lance Naik Muhammad Rashid and Sepoy Muhammad Sher.

Also Read | Lion Attack in Australia: Woman Severely Injured After Lion Grabs Her Arm Through Fence at Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland; Investigation Underway.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area following the heinous act, while intelligence agencies are actively working to track down the terrorist network responsible, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)