Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): To commemorate the 67th Tibetan National Women's Uprising Day, the Tibetan Women's Association on Thursday organised a protest against China. Hundreds of Tibetan women in exile, including Buddhist nuns and students, gathered in Tibetan-Women-protest-china on this occasion today.

It's an event to remember the day when Tibetan women from all three provinces of Tibet, for the first time in the history of Tibet, stood together and raised their voice against the brutal Chinese military forces that were occupying Tibet in 1959. The events like this are to show the younger generation what the struggle means and the important role women play in their freedom struggle, which has reached a critical juncture.

Youdon Aukatsang, member of the Tibetan parliament in exile, told ANI, "We are here to commemorate the 67th Tibetan women's uprising day. It's a historic moment as thousands of women rose up against the Chinese brutality to hold a protest against China to tell them to get out of Tibet. Actually, it was the first protest on the 10th March, when they gathered outside the Norbulingka and on 12th the Tibetan women came out to the streets and many Tibetan women laid down their lives for the cause of the Tibet. So it is a very significant and historic moment."

Tenzin Minley, women activists of Students for Free Tibet- international from New York told ANI, "we are here today to commemorate the Tibetan Women's national uprising day which was the day after many of the Tibetan men were murdered and massacred from 10th March 1959, the women, the children, the wives, the sisters they were gathered to protect their homeland. I think this is a significant day and it shows the resilience of Tibetan people specifically the resilience of Tibetan women who have been the back bone of Tibetan society... and I think this is the day that marked the history as a day of extreme horror as a day that never should happen..."

Kelly Turley, a supporter from USA told ANI, "I am here to show my solidarity with the Tibetan people and especially Tibetan woman who stood firmly to protect their nation in 1959. I feel in my heart that it's very important to uphold the human rights and human dignity and that's why I have come here..."

Phunstok Yangchen, a Tibetan woman activist told ANI, "it is the day to remember what happened 67 years ago in Lhasa and today again we are protesting against China to commemorate the Tibetan women national uprising day. So we are carrying forward, the fight that Tibetan woman led in 1959 and we are carrying forward their hopes as well."

Tenzin Dasel, a Tibetan student told ANI, " there are no basic rights Tibetan children inside Tibe. We cannot practice our religion or language. So it is very important that we as students in India should raise our voice for Tibetans' freedom. We are here for our Tibetans back in Tibet and to let the whole world know what is going inside Tibet. China is stealing our land and identity which is wrong..." (ANI)

