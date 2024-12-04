Stockholm [Sweden], December 4 (ANI): Over 30 young Tibetans, primarily members of the Tibetan Youth Association (V-TAG) from six European regions--Sweden, the UK, Norway, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands--gathered in Stockholm for a three-day strategic meeting focused on advancing the Tibetan movement.

The event, organised by the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was aimed at empowering youth to take on leadership roles in advocating for Tibet's rights and sovereignty, CTA announced in a statement.

The meeting opened with a welcome address by Lobsang, President of the Tibetan Community in Sweden, who highlighted the importance of the gathering in strengthening the collective voice of the Tibetan youth in Europe.

Tenzin Lekshay, the Official Spokesperson and Additional Secretary for International Relations at the DIIR delivered the inaugural speech, emphasising the need for the younger generation to continue the work of the Tibetan movement. He called on the participants to become the future leaders of the struggle, stressing that their advocacy is key to raising awareness about Tibet's plight and asserting its rights on the global stage.

The first day of the event featured a talk by Mattias Bjornerstedt, Chairperson of the Swedish Tibet Committee, who discussed the evolving challenges and opportunities for Tibetan advocacy in Europe. He stressed the importance of building a united front among European Tibetans to push for stronger international support for Tibet's autonomy and human rights, according to Central Tibetan Administration statement.

Country coordinators from V-TAG groups in the UK, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands also presented reports on their past advocacy activities, demonstrating the tangible progress made within their respective regions. They outlined future strategies aimed at engaging European political leaders, organizing campaigns to raise awareness about Tibet's political situation, and promoting solidarity with Tibetans inside Tibet who continue to endure repression.

The afternoon sessions focused on enhancing advocacy skills. Wangpo Tethong, Executive Director of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) Europe, led a dynamic training workshop on effective advocacy techniques.

Tethong emphasized the importance of targeted campaigns, strong narratives, and strategic partnerships in advancing the Tibetan cause. Participants engaged in discussions that aimed to sharpen their messaging and advocacy approaches, ensuring their voices resonate louder in international forums and among policymakers.

The day concluded with a cultural celebration, where participants performed traditional Tibetan dances, celebrating the resilience and cultural heritage that form the backbone of the Tibetan movement. The event served as a reminder of the importance of preserving Tibetan identity in the face of ongoing Chinese repression, reinforcing the broader struggle for freedom, human rights, and cultural survival.

This gathering in Stockholm reflects the growing role of the Tibetan youth in the international movement for Tibet's rights. By providing the tools and training necessary to strengthen their advocacy efforts, the event ensured that these young leaders were prepared to continue challenging China's repression of Tibet. It also reaffirmed the commitment to Tibet's struggle for autonomy, human rights, and the preservation of its distinct cultural identity.(ANI)

