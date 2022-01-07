Taipei [Taiwan], January 7 (ANI): Several officials of Taiwan and members of the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT) protested here in front of the Bank of China, the only Chinese government entity in Taiwan, on January 5, calling for a boycott of the Winter Olympics due to Chinese atrocities against religious and ethnic minorities.

This was the fourth weekly demonstration since December 10, World Human Rights Day.

Taipei City Councilor Froggy Chiu joined the demonstration on Wednesday, as did the Secretary-General of the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, Shih Yi-Hsiang, and other representatives from Hong Kong and Uyghur dissident groups, said Taipei in a press release.

Tashi Tsering, the head of the HRNTT, announced that the organisation plans to encircle the Legislative Yuan, Taiwanese Parliament, on January 19, to put pressure on Taiwanese lawmakers to pass an All-Party Resolution calling for a boycott of the Winter Olympics due to human rights violations in China.

He also stated that, in light of the Covid issue, protesters are exercising extreme prudence and caution, but that they would not back down from their demands, stated the press release.

On December 8, 2021, a news conference was held at the Taiwanese parliament, attended by a number of Taiwanese MPs from various political parties. 26 Taiwanese human rights organisations have joined forces to organise the boycott protest.

Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan is a coalition comprising Taiwan-based NGOs. Individual members include Tibetan and Taiwanese social activists, college professors, writers, students and legislators, amongst people of many other professions, reported International Tibet Network. (ANI)

