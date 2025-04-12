Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Fourth Edition of Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 between India and the United States culminated with a Distinguished Visitors' (DV) Day at Kakinada on April 11.

The DV Day was attended by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), US Consular General, Commander US Navy Strike Group Five and Dy GOC 54 Infantry Division, along with other senior dignitaries.

The Distinguished Visitors' Day witnessed seamless execution of complex operations at/off Kakinada, including Standoffs and Hard Beaching, Slithering Operations by Special Operations Forces from SC and Mi17V5 Helicopters, the participation of C130 Aircraft, and integrated Air Operations by the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, US Navy, US Army, and US Marine Corps, a release said.

The operations reflected the enhanced degree of combined combat drills, jointmanship and interoperability achieved between the Armed Forces of India and the United States of America, the release said.

Conducted from April 1 to 11, the exercise provided invaluable training in HADR operations and familiarised participants with each other's capabilities, techniques, and procedures. Notably, Ex Tiger Triumph was first held in 2019, with the primary aim of strengthening operational synergies, facilitated by logistics exchange under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and towards integrating emerging technologies between the two militaries.

The Harbour Phase of the exercise was conducted from 01 to 07 April 2025 at Visakhapatnam. The phase commenced with an opening ceremony attended by Jorgan K. Andrews, Charge d'affaires, US Embassy, and Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command. Activities during this phase included Pre-Sail Conferences and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on key technologies, including Medical, Drone, Space, etc. The Harbour phase also included cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills and friendly sports fixtures, the release said.

The Sea Phase, undertaken off the coast of Kakinada from April 8 to 11, featured complex maritime operations, aircraft cross-deck landings, troops landing at Kakinada, and NDRF activities. As part of the HADR exercise, a Combined Coordination Centre (CCC) was established to coordinate large-scale joint operations, alongside the setup of a Joint Relief and Medical Camp by the Indian Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) and US counterparts, it said.

Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 marks a significant milestone in reinforcing the shared commitment of India and the United States towards regional stability, disaster response cooperation, and enhancing interoperability between their armed forces. (ANI)

