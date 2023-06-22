New York [US], June 22 (ANI): Times Square, a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment hub, and neighbourhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City is flooded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures and messages welcoming him to a historic State visit to the US.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) said that the displays for historic state visit require a historic welcome!

"A historic state visit requires a historic welcome! @USIBC welcomes Shri @narendramodi@PMOIndia to the United States of America with a display of our support for U.S.-India commercial ties and this historic state visit at Times Square, New York. @Nasdaq #ModiInUSA #USIndia," tweeted USIBC.

PM Modi arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a state visit that has been projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries that would deepen and diversify their partnership.

PM Modi has visited the US five times since becoming prime minister in 2014 but his visit this week which runs until Saturday will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, indicating the strengthening bond between Washington and New Delhi.

The visit is expected to see the two countries expand cooperation in the defence industry and high-tech sectors, with India getting access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies.

US lawmakers have invited PM Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress. It will be Modi's second such address.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State on Wednesday (local time) said that the partnership with India holds immense significance as one of the most crucial bilateral relationships for the United States, adding that Washington is looking forward to deepening the relationship during PM Modi's State visit to the US.

"This (PM Modi's) visit celebrates the US-India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that we have in the 21st century. This is about our partnership and deepening our relationship with India...This is a State visit and a little different than previous bilateral visits. This isn't about comparing this visit with any other. What this is about is deepening and broadening and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners. That is why very much, we're looking forward to welcoming them today," said Patel.

After addressing 180 nations on the ninth anniversary of the International Day of Yoga in New York, where participants set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of individuals from different nationalities performing Yoga together, Prime Minister Modi has now arrived in Washington.

Upon arrival at the United Nations and the Freedom Plaza, he received a warm welcome from hundreds of members of the Indian American community. (ANI)

