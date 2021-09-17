Brussels [Belgium], September 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The world's leading economies need to establish trust and start working together to keep up with the climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We must ensure trust among advanced economies. To keep the 1.5-degree [Celsius, 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit] limit within reach, the major polluters have to work together - carbon pricing and green finance are key," Michel tweeted following the virtual meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate.

Michel further urged developed countries to assist the most vulnerable states to deal with climate change and to support their environmental efforts.

Under the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, the global community pledged to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to strive to keep it at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. (ANI/Sputnik)

