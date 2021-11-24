New York [US], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The top UN envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, has resigned, one month before crucial elections in the war-torn country, a UN spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

"I can tell you that Mr Kubis has tendered his resignation and the secretary-general has accepted it with regret," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The secretary-general is working on an appropriate replacement. We are all fully aware of the electoral calendar and are working as quickly as possible to ensure continuity of leadership," Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

Kubis is not leaving his post immediately and is expected to brief the Security Council on the situation in Libya on Wednesday, said the spokesman, who refused to say how long Kubis will stay. (ANI/Xinhua)

