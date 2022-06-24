New York [US], June 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Senior UN officials are in talks to reach a deal that will enable exports of grain out of Ukraine through the Black Sea, as well as grain and fertilizers from Russia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message to the Ministerial Conference on Global Food Security hosted in Berlin on Friday.

"The Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and my humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths are continuing the talks, aiming to achieve a package deal that will enable Ukraine to export food, not only by land but through the Black Sea, and will bring Russian food and fertilizer to world markets without restrictions," Guterres said.

Also Read | US Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights, Overturns 50-Year-Old Ruling That Legalised It Nationwide.

Berlin is hosting the "United for Global Food Security" Ministerial Conference on Friday, the conclusions of which will feed into the June 26-28 G7 Summit, Germany's foreign office said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)