Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Talks between Afghan and Pakistani jirgas to resolve the 19-day Torkham border dispute collapsed after the Afghan delegation walked out, accusing Pakistan of not taking the talks seriously, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan started nearly three weeks back when Afghan forces began making structures in Pakistani territory near the Torkham border, Geo News reported, citing The News.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Agrees in Principle With US Proposal for Ukraine Ceasefire, Says More Discussions Are Needed.

Pakistan raised objections over the construction of structures by Afghan forces, leading to increasing tensions and the suspension of trade and cross-border movement. The closure of the border has disrupted businesses and impacted travellers on both sides.

Four days ago, Pakistan and Afghanistan established jirgas, comprising tribal elders, businessmen, and officials, to address the issue. During the first meeting held two days ago, the two delegations agreed to a ceasefire and further talks to address the construction and restore border operations.

Also Read | Egypt Train Accident: At Least 8 People Killed As Passenger Train Slams Into Minibus in Suez Canal Province of Ismailia.

The ceasefire has been upheld since the initial talks. After consulting Taliban authorities in Kabul and Jalalabad, the Afghan delegation, led by Afghan Chamber of Commerce Chairman Younus Mohmand, returned to the Torkham border for negotiations.

The meeting between the two nations' delegations was expected to determine the next steps for reopening the border and resolving the dispute. However, the Afghan delegation accused Pakistan of expanding its delegation list without prior consultation.

The Afghan jirga waited for two hours, however, it ultimately decided to leave without holding negotiations with Pakistan. The Afghan delegation travelled back to Kabul and accused Pakistan's jirga of undermining serious negotiations, Geo News reported.

Pakistani jirga leader and Federation of Chambers of Commerce adviser Sayed Jawad Hussain Kazmi acknowledged the Afghan delegation's concerns and said that the delegation's expansion was not communicated properly.

He said that Pakistan had originally given a list of 17 members. However, the Afghan delegation was not sent another list containing more than 50 additional names.

Kazmi termed the Torkham border dispute a critical issue impacting economic stability, trade and diplomatic ties between the two nations. He stressed that dialogue remained the only way to resolve the issue and assured that efforts would be made to bring the Afghan delegation back to the negotiating table.

He said that Pakistani officials continued to remain in touch with their Afghan counterparts throughout the day. However, by the time communication was re-established, the Afghan jirga had already returned to Kabul. The Torkham border remains shut, causing financial losses to traders and hardships for travellers stranded on both sides of the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)