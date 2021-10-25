New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Highlighting the COVID-19 effect on economies, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that the Tourism sector is one of the most adversely affected sectors due to the pandemic.

"Tourism is one of the most adversely affected sectors of the economy due to the pandemic. In this context collaboration in intra-regional tourism will be an important asset of post covid recovery," Shringla said while speaking at the inaugural address at 'BIMSTEC: A Vehicle for Growth and Development'.

He also said: "We try to build back after the unprecedented effect of COVID-19 pandemic on our lives, economies and the well beings of our people. The pandemic has spared none. Today's event gives us the opportunity to share our experiences, and learn best practices of each other's countries making BIMSTEC, a vehicle to growth, and development for all of us."

Speaking further, the Foreign Secretary said: "COVID-19 pandemic has added the new dimensions to the disaster management, India will be organising a tri-services and HADR exercises toward the end of this year in the backdrop of the pandemic."

"Next year there is going to be the silver jubilee of BIMSTEC, the occasion will give us the opportunity to reinforce our efforts in raising our coorporation and economic integration," he said.

Shringla concluded by saying India remain strongly committed to further building momentum. It was deepening of regional coorporation under the BIMSTEC framework and working toward making the organisation stronger, more vibrate, more effective and result-oriented. (ANI)

