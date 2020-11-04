Silver Spring (US), Nov 4 (AP) The US trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high in August as exports outpaced imports.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gap between what the US sells and what it buys abroad fell to USD 63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7 per cent from a USD 67 billion deficit in August.

September exports rose 2.6 per cent to USD 176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5 per cent to USD 240.2 billion.(AP)

