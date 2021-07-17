Rio De Janiero, Jul 17 (AP) A transmission tower has collapsed in the Brazilian Amazon, killing at least six people and injuring another 13.

The tower fell on Friday between Pacaja, a city of 48,000 residents in Para state, and Anapu. The two cities lie about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southwest of Para's capital of Belem.

Pacaja's city hall said in a statement the incident is linked to a company named SK. It did not say whether the company was Brazilian or foreign.

Para Gov. Helder Barbalho said on Twitter the accident took place during construction work on an energy line. Local police are involved in the rescue efforts.

Footage broadcast by TV Globo shows a transmission tower split into several pieces on the ground. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)