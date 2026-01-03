Vancouver [Canada], January 3 (ANI): Transport Canada has issued a legal warning to Air India after one of its pilots was found unfit for duty during pre-flight preparations at Vancouver International Airport, raising serious aviation safety concerns, reported CBC.

The incident occurred on December 23 and led to the pilot being arrested by local authorities

According to Canadian officials, the pilot was preparing to operate Air India's scheduled daily flight from Vancouver to Delhi when concerns were raised about his fitness to fly. Following a "report of concern" involving a crew member, Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) intervened and arrested the pilot. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and police have stated that no further details will be released at this stage.

Transport Canada confirmed that it has formally engaged both Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India to ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken. While the DGCA holds primary responsibility for regulatory oversight of the airline, Transport Canada emphasized that it remains committed to taking immediate and necessary action if any safety risks are identified, reported CBC.

A spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport said the flight was delayed for several hours due to the incident but eventually departed safely after alternate arrangements were made.

In a statement, Transport Canada reiterated that Canadian aviation regulations strictly prohibit pilots and other crew members from performing duties within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or while under its influence. The agency also warned that airlines must not assign crew members who are unfit for duty. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in serious consequences, including suspension or cancellation of flight authorizations, as well as judicial and other penalties.

Air India, responding to the incident, said Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. The airline stated that Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, after which the crew member was taken for further inquiry.

"In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities," an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline added that the pilot has been taken off flying duties during the course of the enquiry. It further stated that any confirmed violation, pending the outcome of the investigation, would attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.

Transport Canada reaffirmed that ensuring aviation safety remains its top priority and that it will continue to closely monitor compliance with all applicable regulations.(ANI)

