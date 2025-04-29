Washington, Apr 29 (AP) US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the economic uncertainty upending global financial markets is a tool Trump can use as he negotiates tariffs and trade deals.

“President Trump creates what I would call strategic uncertainty in the negotiations,” he told reporters at the White House.

“I think the aperture of uncertainty will be narrowing and, as we start moving forward announcing deals, then there will be certainty,” Bessent said. “But certainty is not necessarily a good thing in negotiating.”

To those with questions about the market uncertainty, Leavitt added: “I would say, trust in President Trump.” (AP)

