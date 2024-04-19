Dubai [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): TRENDS Research and Advisory and the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) have discussed the potential for research collaboration and the valuable foresight provided by think tanks.

TRENDS researchers met with representatives from IRIS at their Paris headquarters to explore opportunities for collaborative research on global challenges. The discussions also focused on the significance of think tanks in shaping effective strategies to address these issues.

At a panel attended by esteemed scholars from both entities, various aspects of potential collaboration were explored. The focus was on knowledge sharing, joint research ventures, and outreach efforts.

The seminar sparked fruitful discussions and idea exchanges, indicating a promising future for the research collaboration between TRENDS and IRIS. (ANI/WAM)

