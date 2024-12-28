Kathmandu [Nepal], December 28 (ANI): Trial to import petroleum products from India via the expanded Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline following the completion of its infrastructure enhancement has started from Saturday.

The pipeline which earlier has been supplying only diesel to Nepal on Saturday begun trial for the import of kerosene and petrol from India.

Pralayankar Acharya, Chief of the Madhesh Provincial Office of Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) in Amlekhgunj, confirmed the trial's progress. He stated that 5,500 kiloliters of petrol and 1,000 kiloliters of kerosene have been imported through the pipeline for testing purposes.

"The regular import of petroleum products was initially scheduled to commence in January 2025, minor delays are anticipated as final preparations are underway. The expansion project, undertaken by the Indian Oil Corporation, has significantly upgraded the depot's infrastructure in Amlekhgunj," Acharya told ANI over phone.

The enhancements include the construction of large storage tanks, automatic loading facilities, a pump house, and a dedicated laboratory. A new firefighting system and mechanisms for separating oil and water have also been installed to improve safety and operational efficiency.

Although the contract for the work was scheduled to be completed in 2023, delays pushed the finalization of the project to this month. The pipeline project, initially launched in 2019, enabled diesel imports in its first phase. With the second phase now completed, the pipeline can transport petrol and kerosene as well.

Until now, limited storage capacity at the Amlekhgunj depot had necessitated the use of tankers for importing these products. Acharya said the upgraded facilities will allow for the regular import of petrol, diesel, and kerosene through the pipeline.

"It eliminates technical losses during transport, reduces costs compared to tanker imports, and helps mitigate environmental pollution caused by vehicular emissions. Once fully operational, the depot will have a storage capacity of 24,840 kiloliters for diesel and 16,630 kiloliters for petrol, ensuring a more stable and efficient supply chain for petroleum products in Nepal," Acharya added. (ANI)

