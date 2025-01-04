New York [US], January 4 (ANI): Tributes have poured in from across the top echelons of the United Nations (UN) leadership, expressing condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York shared on Saturday.

The dignitaries who paid tributes include UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and members of the diplomatic corps amongst others.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN wrote on X, "#IndiaAtUN We convey our heartfelt thanks to H. E. Mr. @antonioguterres UNSG, H. E. Mr. Philemon Yang @UN_PGA, @UN leadership, PRs, Cd'As and members of the diplomatic corps for the outpouring of sentiments at the sad demise of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh."

Tributes have poured in from across the world on the demise of former PM Singh.

On Thursday, The Indian High Commissionto Sri Lanka shared about the dignitaries who paid tributes to late former PM Singh.

These included Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya; former Presidents of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga; Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa; Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath; former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena; MPs and people from other walks of life, the Indian High Commission of India in Colombo, said.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

