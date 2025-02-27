Washington, Feb 27 (AP) The Trump administration says it is eliminating more than 90% of the US Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts and $60 billion in overall US assistance around the world, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

It details the outcome of a 90-day review ordered by President Donald Trump of all the money provided by USAID and the State Department for development and aid work overseas.

Also Read | What Is Pop-Up SMS Scam? As NAB Issues Warning for Its Customers, Know All About New Fraud That Makes 'Phone Unusable Till Message Dismissed or Saved'.

The move leaves few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in what are ongoing court battles. The Trump administration outlined its plans in both the memo and court filings Wednesday.

The Washington Free Beacon was the first to report the cuts. (AP)

Also Read | Pope Francis' Condition Remains Critical but Stable As He Continues Receiving Treatment for Double Pneumonia, Says Vatican.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)