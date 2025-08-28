Washington DC [US], 28 August (ANI): US President Donald Trump has called for George Soros and his son, Alexander, to face federal racketeering charges, as per a post on his soical media platformTruth Social.

Soros has drawn significant attacks from Republicans for providing financial support for Democrats and liberal causes, Politico reported.

"Trump would like to establish a mafia state," he said during the president's first term, as quoted by Politico.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump stated in Wednesday, "George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to "BREATHE," and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we're watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Former US President Joe Biden awarded the elder Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the nation's top civilian honour -- shortly before departing the White House in January.

When reached for comment on the president's threats, Department of Justice spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre only pointed to a section of the DOJ's manual on "disclosure of information concerning ongoing criminal, civil, or administrative investigations," as per Politico.

Open Society Foundations, the nonprofit funded by the Soros family, slammed Trump's threat in a statement on X.

"[T]he threats against our founder and chair are outrageous," the NGO wrote. "Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles in the United States and around the world."

The president has ramped up legal threats against his political opponents in recent weeks, as per Politico. (ANI)

