Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a wave of pardons including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller's investigation, and also to Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in the deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians.

In total, Trump granted clemency to 15 people and five commutations that were announced Tuesday evening by the White House, the Hill reported.

The pardons were given to former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, former US congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, and the four Blackwater guards involved in the Iraq massacre.

Also included in the batch announced on Tuesday is Alex van der Zwaan, the Dutch lawyer who was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to lying to Mueller investigators

Additionally, Trump commuted the sentence of Steve Stockman, a former Republican congressman who was convicted in 2018 of money laundering, conspiracy, and other charges related to a scheme to defraud charitable donors.

Trump has been weighing issuing a handful of clemency grants in his final days in office.

Late last month, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, who was also charged in connection with Mueller's investigation.

The pardon came as the Justice Department was seeking to withdraw its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, bringing a dramatic end to his case. (ANI)

