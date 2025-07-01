Washington, Jul 1 (AP) US President Donald Trump has ordered his top cabinet officers to examine current sanctions on Cuba and come up with ways to tighten them within 30 days.

In a memorandum sent to the State, Treasury, Commerce, Interior, Agriculture departments and virtually every other federal agency on Monday, Trump said the reviews should focus on Cuba's treatment of dissidents, its policies directed at dissidents and how it allows money from the US to be sent into the country through remittances from Cuban Americans living in the US.

In one potential significant change, the order said the US should look for ways to shut down all tourism to the island and also to restrict educational tours to groups that are organized and run only by American citizens.

The move is not a surprise given that Trump has previously said he plans to rescind the easing of sanctions and other penalties in Cuba that were instituted during former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden's terms in office. (AP)

