Washington DC [US], December 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced that applications for the new Gold Card Citizenship programme would open on Wednesday afternoon, unveiling an immigration pathway he has long promoted as part of his administration's broader economic strategy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised the significance of the launch, writing, "THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT'S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent. Live Site opens in 30 minutes!"

His remarks highlighted the programme's intended role in helping US companies retain skilled workers.

The Gold Card Citizenship initiative builds on the Trump Gold Card programme established through Executive Order 14351 in September, which created an investor-visa framework designed to offer a "fast-track" route to permanent residency in the US for high-net-worth individuals.

At the time of signing the order, the US President said, "We're taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. The Gold Card will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, and companies will be able to keep some people they need. They need people of expertise, great expertise," signalling the administration's expectation that the programme would attract major investment and specialised talent.

Under the framework, applicants can choose between three tiers: the individual Trump Gold Card, the Trump Corporate Gold Card and the Trump Platinum Card, each requiring significant financial commitments intended to bring substantial capital into the US economy while offering accelerated immigration processing.

For individual applicants, the Trump Gold Card requires a one-time, non-refundable "gift" of USD 1 million, along with a USD 15,000 processing fee charged by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Employers seeking to secure expedited Green Cards for essential or highly skilled staff may opt for the Trump Corporate Gold Card, which involves a payment of USD 2 million in addition to the USD 15,000 DHS fee.

This tier is transferable between employees, subject to a 5 per cent transfer fee and a DHS background check.

The highest tier, the Trump Platinum Card, requires a payment of USD 5 million plus the USD 15,000 processing fee. It also allows recipients to spend up to 270 days each year in the US without being taxed on foreign income, offering an added incentive for global investors.

Across all tiers, additional minor fees payable to the US Department of State may apply, and the processing fees remain fully non-refundable.

Once an application and fees are submitted, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) initiates a comprehensive background verification for the applicant and their family members, if included. Following successful vetting, the applicant is issued a Green Card granting permanent residency in the US. (ANI)

