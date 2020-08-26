Washington [US], Aug 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has led with "bold initiatives" in "every corner of the world", said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday.

Speaking from Jerusalem via pre-taped message at the Republic National Convention, Pompeo said, "President Trump has put his America First vision into action--it may not have made him popular in every foreign capital but it has worked. This President has lead with bold initiatives in every corner of the world."

Pompeo further said that Trump has pulled back on the aggression of the Chinese Communist Party and added that the President held China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over 8 lakh people.

"In China, he has pulled back on the predatory aggression of the CCP. The President has held China accountable for covering up the 'ChinaVirus' (COVID-19) and allowing it to spread death and economic destruction in America and around the world," he said.

"He has ensured that the CCP spies posing as diplomats in America are jailed or sent back to China and he will not rest until justice is done. He has ended the ridiculously unfair trade deal with China--that has punched a hole in our economy. Those jobs are coming back home," Pompeo added.

Pompeo further said that Trump "lowered the temperature" and brought North Korean Leadership to the table.

"In North Korea, the President lowered the temperature and bought the North Korean Leadership to the table. No nuclear tests, no long-range missile test, and Americans who remained captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of heroes who fought in Korea," he said.

Pompeo further hailed Trump for moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018. "The President moved the embassy to the city of God, Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the Jewish homeland," he added. (ANI)

