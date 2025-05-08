Casey Means, nominee for the Surgeon General of the US (Image: X@CaseyMeansMD)

Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (local time) that Casey Means will be nominated as the next Surgeon General of the US.

Trump said that Casey has 'Make America Healthy Again' credentials, and will work closely with Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

"I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable "MAHA" credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said Nesheiwat, a former Fox News contributor, would work with Kennedy "in another capacity" at the health and human services department.

"Her academic achievements, together with her life's work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he stated.

Nesheiwat was scheduled to appear before the Senate health committee on Thursday, but her nomination ran into trouble on two fronts. Laura Loomer, a conservative activist whom Trump has listened to on other personnel matters, called for a new surgeon general nominee, arguing Nesheiwat "is not ideologically aligned" with the president, New York Times reported.

Reports have also raised questions about the veracity of Nesheiwat's resume, as per NYT.

She is the sister-in-law of Michael Waltz, who served as Trump's national security adviser until last week. Trump said he would nominate Waltz to be the ambassador to the United Nations, as per NYT. (ANI)

