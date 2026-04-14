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Washington, DC [US], April 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while reiterating that the United States shares a "very good relationship" with China and noting that Xi wants the ongoing West Asia conflict to end.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the President said, "We have a very good relationship with China."

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"Xi would like to see the war ended", Trump added, referring to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Responding to a question from CNN regarding US intelligence inputs and possible communication with the Chinese leadership, Trump clarified that he had not directly spoken to Xi on the matter, but cautioned that Beijing would face consequences if it extended military support to Tehran.

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"If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" Trump said.

Amid these developments, Trump confirmed that his previously postponed visit to China has been rescheduled for next month.

In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the revised schedule and outlined plans for reciprocal diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing.

"My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th. First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date this year," he stated.

He added that officials from both sides are currently finalising preparations for what he described as "Historic Visits" and a "Monumental Event."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the development, noting that the delay in the meeting was due to operational priorities in the Middle East. Briefing reporters, Leavitt said that Xi Jinping had understood the necessity of Trump remaining in the United States during the military operations.

"Again, we've estimated a four-to-six-week window. The President looks forward to that visit. There were no pre-conditions regarding the conclusion of the war; President Xi simply understood that it was important for the President to be here during these operations," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)