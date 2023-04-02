Washington, Apr 2 (PTI) Former US president Donald Trump, who has been indicted by a federal court in New York, would deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night, his office said on Sunday.

Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned on Tuesday.

"(Former) President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8:15PM EDT,” his presidential campaign announced Sunday.

Trump, 76, is expected to make a court appearance in Manhattan earlier in the day. A federal grand jury had indicted him last week.

Following the indictment, the former president has been attacking both the prosecutor and the judge. "The Judge ‘assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case' that has never been charged before, hates me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform and alleged that the judge was “hand picked” by the Democratic district attorney investigating him.

